St. Joseph’s field hockey gets one more weekend on its home turf as NCAA Tournament begins

Once the NCAA field hockey selection show ended on Sunday night, St. Joseph’s coach Hannah Prince went over the week’s plan of action with her team. But it was a shorter list than she anticipated.

Much of what she originally planned to discuss had to do with travel, but the third-ranked Hawks are staying put as they host the first two rounds of the tournament at Ellen Ryan Field.

The room erupted into cheers, hugs, and even some tears as St. Joe’s (17-3) learned it would face Patriot League champion Lafayette (14-6) on Friday on its own turf (11 a.m., ESPN+).

“It’s amazing, and it really speaks to the hard work that the team put in building up to this moment,” Prince said. “Being able to have them here on our home field is such a special feeling, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

With tears in her eyes, fifth-year forward Lily Santi struggled to find the words for how she was feeling, but the one that came to mind was “grateful.”

“We’ve worked so hard for this the past five years,” Santi said. “I’m just really excited for another go-round on Ellen Ryan.”

Santi is one of six Hawks to have been with the team throughout its four consecutive Atlantic 10 championships, as is fifth-year back Kate Crist, who was “stunned” following the selection.

Crist said the close-knit group has spent a lot of time focusing on team bonding in the offseason, but it pales in comparison to what they are experiencing now.

“This is the best way to do it, winning championships and then moving on and having some exciting moments,” Crist said.

These connections, particularly the trust between the Hawks, are what Crist credits as a huge part of the success St. Joe’s sees on the field.

“We have made relationships that’ll last a lifetime, and just those connections on the field are huge, and that’s how we play,” Crist said. “We play a very connected game of field hockey, and it’s because of how close we are.”

Almost half the team is comprised of seniors and fifth-years, and the Hawks have a fount of shared experience that has led them to this moment.

“These past five years, just pushing each other and making sure we hold each other accountable, really helped us get to this point,” Santi said.

Crist, who was “in awe of” her team, said being in this position is a testament to what everyone, especially the team’s returning players, has done for the program.

“It’s incredible how hard we work, how much we love each other, how much we’re willing to put our bodies on the line for each other, for our team, for our program,” Crist said.” It’s such a special group.”

St. Joe’s athletic director Jill Bodensteiner said she envisioned having a St. Joe’s team in this position when applying for her job.

“We’re on the national scene,” Bodensteiner said. “To continue to see these young women and our young men work, work, work, and do it in a really selfless way, and do it with class, makes me really proud and really happy.”

As the Hawks prepare for the Leopards, Prince is doing what she can to “continue to remind them where their focus needs to remain,” on their teammates, while also focusing on their matchup. St. Joe’s last faced Lafayette 17 years ago.

“I don’t have as much familiarity with them,” Prince said. “I know they’ve had a great season in the Patriot League and are a really talented team.”

Without wanting to look too far ahead, Santi said she is feeling confident and looking to get to Michigan for the Final Four. A win Friday would set up a matchup with the winner of Boston College-Princeton at noon Sunday at Ellen Ryan Field.

“I think that we’re completely set up for success this year,” Crist said. “There’s no better time than now, so I’m just really thrilled.”