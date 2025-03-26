St. Joe’s star forward Laura Ziegler to enter the transfer portal

St. Joseph’s star forward Laura Ziegler is entering the transfer portal, according to Talia Goodman of On3sports.

Ziegler, a 6-foot-2 junior, was the leading scorer for the Hawks, averaging 17.5 points and 10.4 rebounds. St. Joe’s this season went 24-10 and lost to Villanova in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament last Sunday. Ziegler averaged 14.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in three seasons on Hawk Hill.

Ziegler finished the season with 20 double doubles and two triple doubles, ranking fifth and second, respectively, in Division I. She also was third in Division I with 8.8 defensive rebounds per game.

She set a program record for most points in a game this season with 43 against Loyola Chicago on Feb. 9. She became just the second Hawk to put up 40-plus points, and her family was on hand from Denmark to watch.

Ziegler also was responsible for sending the Hawks to the Atlantic 10 championship for the first time since 2018 with a buzzer-beater in a 50-49 semifinal win over Richmond.

Ziegler, who’s from Herlev, Denmark, a suburb Copenhagen, is one of five finalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

Ziegler is the first St. Joe’s player to hit the transfer portal this season. The Hawks had no transfer portal departures last offseason.

