Phil Martelli is back in Philly and feeling ‘rejuvenated’ by the community that hasn’t forgotten him

When Phil Martelli arrived at the Philadelphia Legacies Portrait and Awards ceremony on Saturday, he was greeted by a banner that read “Welcome Home Phil.”

After spending five years in Ann Arbor as the associate head coach for the Michigan men’s basketball team, the longtime St. Joseph’s coach returned to his Philly roots following the 2023-24 season.

And his hometown — and its organizations — opened their arms. The Philadelphia Legacies honored Martelli with a portrait that depicts him surrounded by other St. Joe’s basketball figureheads, a nod to the seven NBA head coaches the school has produced. Martelli is joined by Jameer Nelson and Delonte West while holding a basketball that reads “27-0,″ a nod to the Hawks’ magical 2003-04 season.

“I was being honored on the backs of so many people that were in that portrait and that were in that room,” said Martelli, 70. “We’re all standing on someone’s back, and that picture reflected a lot of the people who I stood on their back, and they reached out a hand to me, and then it’s my responsibility to turn around and reach out my hand to the next person.”

Martelli’s reflection on the night and the honor led back to one thing: relationships. It was the theme of his speech at the dinner, and the theme of his career, including 24 seasons as the Hawks’ head coach. The relationships he continues to foster and the free and unfiltered use of the phrase “love you” in those conversations are what Martelli said he was most proud of as a coach.

“It wasn’t easy to leave Philadelphia, but when I had in my hand the texts that ended with ‘love you,’ ‘here for you,’ it’s now my turn to return that love,” Martelli said. “That goes for all these unbelievable relationships that I’ve been able to develop through basketball and through this magnificent city of Philadelphia.”

Now that he’s back, Martelli hopes to continue those relationships in Philadelphia. He believes that being able to do so face-to-face will make them stronger.

“To be able to be home and to make eye contact, to meaningfully shake a hand, give a hug, be there when someone needs you, I am so rejuvenated,” Martelli said. “I wasn’t out of juice, but, boy, I have a lot of juice for building and strengthening relationships and making a difference in this community.”

The work Martelli has already done making a difference in the community is part of the reason he was honored by Philadelphia Legacies, alongside Philadelphia civil rights activists Dr. Rev. Leon H. Sullivan, Cecil B. Moore, and Sam Evans, as well as Dr. Bernard C. Watson and Sixers great Wali Jones.

“In that room were a number of people who are making Philadelphia better day by day, and they are heroes,” Martelli said. “They’re heroes because they do extraordinary work, and a lot of people don’t even know that they’re out there. So it’s just a sense of gratitude and a sense of appreciation for all the good that the people in the room, not just the people that were honored, but the people that were in the room, are doing.”

Jones, a guard on the Sixers’ 1967 championship team who also played for Villanova and in high school for Overbrook, was honored for his work with the Shoot for the Stars initiative, which empowers youth leadership. Philadelphia Legacies also donated over $2,000 to the organization.

Jones said Philly coaching staples in Martelli, Fran Dunphy, and others have also given back to his organization, demonstrating how the Big 5 is greater than basketball.

“When you talk about a partnership and the legends of the City of Brotherly Love, these men are examples of guys that have given back,” Jones said. “A lot of these coaches have actually given back to us at our camps and also given back to our coaches’ clinics. So I was really excited to be there with that group of people.”

Robert Hartshorn, a walk-on for the 2003-04 Hawks, said Martelli’s impact spanned so wide because of his boldness in how he approaches things. Hartshorn referred to his former coach as “a real Hawk” for showing no quit in his pursuit to serve those around him.

“He started Coaches Vs. Cancer in Philadelphia. He started that chapter, and that chapter just so happens to have raised the most money,” Hartshorn said. “He’s not sheepish when he believes in something; he goes all-in for it.”

Pat Carroll, one of the stars of that team, said that even 20 years removed, Martelli still keeps in touch with his players. He spearheaded a team reunion and also is there for them beyond basketball.

“He made it very clear that he wasn’t there just to support the basketball player. He was there to support you as a person,” Carroll said. “I’d say he helped more people off the court beyond just the amazing accolades and everything he did on the court.”

Added Hartshorn: “People say, ‘Oh, I played for a one-in-a-million coach.’ He’s a one-in-a-billion coach.”

As Martelli looks forward to continuing his work off the court in Philly, he’s ready to start by repaying what he’s been given.

“I am extending my hand. I extend my hand, and if people want to reach out and make a connection, then I’m here to pay back,” Martelli said. “I’ve been pushed forward by so many, and it’s my responsibility to pay it back. I’m here for that.”