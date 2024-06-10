Former St. Joe’s star Ryan Daly joins Phil Martelli Jr.’s staff at Bryant

Ryan Daly, a former guard who led the Big 5 in scoring at St. Joseph’s, is joining coach Phil Martelli Jr.’s basketball staff at Bryant University.

The grandson of former St. Joseph’s coach Jim Boyle, Daly is moving to the school in Smithfield, R.I., after two seasons on the coaching staff at Albany.

“Ryan Daly is from a legendary Philadelphia basketball family,” Martelli said. “He was a relentless worker as a player and has continued that into his young coaching career. Ryan truly eats, sleeps, and breathes the game. I am excited to add Ryan and know he will be a tremendous asset to our staff, players, and university community.”

A former Archbishop Carroll star, Daly began his college playing career at Delaware before transferring to St. Joe’s. He averaged 20 points per game in his two seasons on Hawk Hill.

Daly’s father, Brian, also played for St. Joe’s and coached at Boston University and Penn State.