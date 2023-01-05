Dayton men’s basketball conquered in a 76-56 victory over Saint Joesph’s on Wednesday evening in Ohio, extending the Hawks’ losing streak to two games.

Cameron Brown led the Hawks with 13 points. Erik Reynolds II (12 points), Kacper Klaczek (11), and Christian Winborne (10) also contributed with double figures in scoring.

The Hawks (6-8) carried an early lead in the opening minutes, but a 17-4 run by the Flyers (11-5) left St. Joe’s trailing 38-30 at halftime. While they couldn’t contest well Dayton’s shots in the second, St. Joe’s also struggled to net any of its own, shooting just 27.6 percent from the field compared to the Flyers shooting 60.9 percent.

The Hawks will remain on the road to take on Atlantic-10 foe Fordham on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.

St. Joe’s women’s defeat George Washington

Saint Joseph’s women’s team overpowered George Washington 77-61 at the Charles E. Smith Center in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

Mackenzie Smith led the Hawks with 16 points, while Talya Brugler and Olivia Mullins also carried the load in scoring with 15 points apiece. Freshman Laura Ziegler recorded her second career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

St. Joe’s (12-2, 2-0) took control with a 10-2 run to end the first quarter and outscored GW (9-6, 1-1) 21-11 in the second to take a 39-22 lead into the locker room. While the Colonials chipped away at their deficit, the Hawks had their best fourth quarter finish all season, scoring 23 points in the frame.

Next, the Hawks will face Saint Louis University at Hagan Arena on Jan. 7; tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

Upcoming Explorers game canceled

The La Salle’s women’s basketball game at Davidson scheduled for Thursday was canceled because of health and safety protocols within Davidson’s program. The game will be declared a no-contest and will not be made up.

The Explorers (9-7, 0-1 A-10) return to action Sunday at Rhode Island (2 p.m., CBSSN).