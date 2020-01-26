WASHINGTON — Freshman Jameer Nelson Jr. led five Colonials in double figures with a season-high 22 points as George Washington beat Saint Joseph’s, 85-69, on Saturday.
Nelson Jr. made 8 of 10 shots. He added six rebounds.
Redshirt junior Ryan Daly had 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists for the Hawks (4-16, 0-7<WC> Atlantic 10 Conference).
The Hawks’ Anthony Longpré, a junior, scored a career-high 15 points and added 10 rebounds. His previous career high in points came in his freshman year when he scored 11 against UMass.
Freshman Jamison Battle had 15 points for George Washington (9-11, 3-4). Senior Armel Potter added 15 points and seven assists. Maceo Jack, a junior, had 14 points.
George Washington pushed its lead to as many as 24 points in the first half, before taking a 46-25 lead into halftime.
A 7-0 run midway through the second half brought St. Joe’s to within 58-43 on a three-pointer by freshman Cameron Brown (10 points before fouling out). The closest the Hawks would get the rest of the game was 14 points on a layup by grad student Dennis Ashley in the final minute.
After shooting 34.6% in the first half (9-of-26), St. Joe’s shot 51.7% (15-of-29) in the second half and out scored the Colonials, 44-39.
Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. The Colonials’ 46 points in the first half marked a season best for the hosts, while the 44 points in the second half for the Hawks were the best of their season.