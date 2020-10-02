St. Joseph’s University announced that season-ticket packages will not be available this season. Hagan Arena will not host fans at the start of the 2020-21 basketball season for men’s and women games in compliance with the city of Philadelphia’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“The passion that our fanbase has for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs make this announcement a difficult one,” St. Joseph’s director of athletics Jill Bodensteiner said in a statement. “The health and safety of everyone is our primary concern as we continue to evaluate this situation in the coming months with the assistance of city and state health officials.”
Men’s and women’s basketball seasons can begin starting Nov. 25, but the Hawks' schedule isn’t finalized. The first men’s game was on Nov. 5 in 2019, and the women opened on Nov. 7.
St. Joe’s will continue to follow guidelines and hasn’t shut the door on hosting fans later in the season. Until then, the Hawks will have opportunities for fans to stay engaged with both programs.