With just more than three minutes to play, Ryan Daly could only put his head down and hustle back on defense. After a Virginia Commonwealth dunk ballooned St. Joseph’s deficit to 18, he tried to quickly take advantage and convert a dunk in transition but could not.
Coming off a 30-point performance in a vital victory over the weekend at Penn, Daly tried to lead the way again for the Hawks in search of the team’s first conference victory.
But in putting up team-high 12 attempts from the field, the redshirt junior guard connected on just two as St. Joseph’s fell to VCU, 73-60, at Hagan Arena on Tuesday night.
The Hawks (4-15, 0-6 Atlantic 10) looked outmatched from the start against a VCU team (14-5, 4-2) picked first in the preseason conference poll. St. Joseph’s struggled against VCU’s suffocating zone defense and full-court press all night to the tune of 18 turnovers.
The Hawks were killed in the paint, outscored by 24 points under the basket. They, instead, lived and died by the three, taking an early lead with a hot shooting start but falling behind in the second half to finish 9-of-27 from beyond the arc. Midway through the second half, St. Joe’s had missed 11 of its last 12 threes.
The Hawks led by as many as four points early on as St. Joe’s connected on four its first five three-point attempts. But at the same time, the Hawks struggled with VCU’s physical, full-court press and made costly, ill-advised passes at halfcourt. The Hawks turned the ball over five times in the first eight minutes of the game and 11 times in the first half, gifting 14 points for the Rams.
In the second half, St. Joe’s pulled within 10 points on a few occasions, but couldn’t get any closer.
Guard Keshaun Curry led a balanced VCU offensive attack with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Cameron Brown paced the Hawks with 12 points while Myles Douglas and Lorenzo Edwards each added 10. Daly finished with eight points.