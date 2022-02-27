Jalen Adaway’s shot with 36 seconds left put St. Bonaventure ahead by one, Dominick Welch added a free throw with 10 seconds left and the Bonnies topped St. Joseph’s, 54-52, Saturday night at Hagan Arena.

The Hawks, who missed three shots in the final 30 seconds of the game, were led by Taylor Funk’s 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Hall added 16 points and Erik Reynolds 10 for the Hawks (10-17, 4-12 Atlantic 10)

Adaway paced the Bonnies (19-7, 11-4) with 14 points and added seven rebounds. Kyle Lofton chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds while Welch had 11 points.