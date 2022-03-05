Erik Reynolds had a season-high 27 points as St. Joseph’s ended its seven-game losing streak by topping Rhode Island, 70-60, on Saturday at Hagan Arena in an Atlantic 10 Conference game.

Jordan Hall had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (11-18, 5-13 A-10).

Malik Martin had 11 points and six rebounds for the Rams (14-15, 5-12). Ishmael Leggett added six rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Rams. Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Jan. 12.

The Hawks also announced that Taylor Funk’s season is over after suffering a hand injury in Wednesday’s loss to La Salle.

The 6-foot-8 senior forward averaged 13.2 points per game and a career-best 6.6 rebounds this season. In 120 career contests with 100 starts, Funk ranks third in career three-pointers (277) and 22nd points (1,439).