A slow start dooms St. Joe’s in the A-10 semifinals, and a season with promise ends in the same spot

WASHINGTON — It is difficult to win four games in four days. It’s why securing a top-four seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament and earning the coveted double-bye to the quarterfinal round is paramount.

It shortens the math. It makes it so that a physically and emotionally taxing overtime game doesn’t have to be all that debilitating.

It was easy to see Saturday afternoon, during an afternoon semifinal at Capital One Arena, which team played a late overtime game Friday night and which team did the work during the season and got the bye to the quarterfinal in George Mason’s 74-64 dismantling of St. Joseph’s on Saturday. The Hawks never led Saturday and would find itself out yet again in the semifinal rounds of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament for the second consecutive season.

A season that started with so much promise ended right where last year’s finished.

When was the opening George Mason run going to end? Seven consecutive points turned to 10-0 and then 14-0. It was 18-2 before seven minutes went by. The first-half lead grew as large as 18 before St. Joe’s got its act together. The Hawks flapped back a few times, even cutting the lead to one early in the second half, but George Mason, the fresher team with more rested legs, had every response it needed. When you’ve clawed out of such a deep hole so early in the game, it makes the closing minutes that much more challenging.

Xzayvier Brown, who willed St. Joe’s to its overtime win Friday night over Dayton, tried to do the same Saturday. His 26 points led all scorers. Erik Reynolds II, who became the school’s all-time leading scorer earlier this month, made just one of his 12 shot attempts in the last meaningful game of his college career while apparently battling an illness. Rasheer Fleming, the junior wing on his way to being an NBA lottery pick, went 3-for-11 and scored nine points while grabbing 12 rebounds.

Sophomore Anthony Finkley, whose emergence as a fourth option has helped St. Joe’s greatly over the last two months, finished with 14 points and four steals. His defensive effort helped flip the score in the first half, but the Hawks couldn’t get over the hump.

St. Joe’s, so reliant on making three-pointers, connect on just 8 of 36 shots from deep. The Hawks had little answer inside for George Mason big man Jalen Haynes, who scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and added six assists.

The second-seeded Patriots move on to Sunday’s A-10 championship to face top-seeded Virginia Commonwealth. The prize of winning Saturday meant facing the conference’s juggernaut in the final. It is, of course, a chance St. Joe’s would have loved to have. Its sleepy start meant it barely had a chance.