Cold spell costs St. Joe’s in a 79-72 loss at VCU

St. Joseph’s seemingly was in command with a seven-point lead in the second half at Virginia Commonwealth on Monday. However, the Rams held the Hawks without a field goal for a stretch of five minutes and snapped their three-game winning streak with a 79-72 victory at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

St. Joe’s (11-8, 3-3 Atlantic 10) got within three points in the final 30 seconds following a three-pointer by guard Derek Simpson, but the Rams (13-6, 4-2) hit four straight free throws to seal the win.

Simpson led St. Joe’s with a career-high 27 points and four assists. Forward Michael Belle had a career high of his own for VCU, scoring 20 points.

Hot and cold on offense

The Hawks entered the game last in the A-10 with a three-point percentage of .280, but they took a 12-7 lead by making four shots from deep. On two-pointers, though, they started the game 0-for-7.

St. Joe’s ended the half on a nearly four-minute scoring drought as VCU held a 34-29 lead at intermission.

The second half was much of the same. St. Joe’s took a 46-39 lead five minutes into the half, making six of its first seven shots. Then it missed seven of its next eight. St. Joe’s ended the game shooting 47.3% from the field and outrebounded the hosts, 37-33. But turnovers were their downfall.

VCU entered the game forcing 12.7 turnovers per game and forced 13 in the first half. The Rams forced five more after halftime, converting them into nine points. They turned the ball over only 10 times in the game.

The hosts powered through St. Joseph’s press in the first half and then Belle became the go-to player. The 6-foot-8 forward scored 14 points in the second half. Brandon Jennings finished with 18 points for the winners.

Anthony Finkley and Justice Ajogbor added 10 points apiece for St. Joe’s.

Up next

The Hawks will host Dayton (14-4, 5-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).