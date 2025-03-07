St. Joseph’s downs a familiar foe to move onto the semifinal rounds of the A-10 tournament

St. Joseph’s wasn’t about to make history repeat itself.

Even though it nearly did.

Facing Rhode Island for the second year in a row in the quarterfinal round, though it would take overtime, the Hawks would exact revenge behind a 53-50 win to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament.

Next up for the Hawks is top-seeded Richmond on Saturday (11 a.m., CBS Sports Network) for a chance to make it to Sunday’s championship game.

After losing four of their last five games entering the tournament, Hawks head coach Cindy Griffin knew this first game would be the toughest while her team acclimated to postseason play.

“We knew it was going to be a really tight game,” said Griffin regarding the quarterfinal win over the Rams. “Possession-wise, their offense is very good, and our defense is very good, so it was just a game of inches really down the stretch.”

Slimmest of margins

Entering into the second half with a 24-18 lead, the Hawks struggled to shake off the Rams who took the lead a little less than three minutes into the fourth quarter. But a three-point shot from sophomore Gabby Casey put St. Joe’s back in the game while senior Mackenzie Smith followed to bring it within one. Following her jumper, Smith made 1 of 2 attempts from the line to tie the game and force overtime.

The Hawks didn’t score a single field goal during the extra five minutes, but once again, the free throws kept them in the game as senior Talya Brugler contributed four points from the charity stripe while junior Laura Ziegler added another.

Battles against Rhode Island in the postseason have become commonplace. Brugler, a senior, noted that this is St. Joseph’s first trip to the semifinals since her freshman year, which also came at the expense of the Rams.

“It does feel like a full circle moment,” Brugler said. “We kind of entered with a bit of a chip on our shoulder, trying to enter into that same mentality that we had when we were freshmen coming in today.”

While St. Joe’s was able to find a way to advance, a big area of struggle for the Hawks was turnovers, giving up the ball 21 times. The Rams took advantage of this to put up 22 points off of turnovers. But where the Hawks made up for it was on the glass, grabbing 43 rebounds, what Griffin said she knew would be a key to success in the game.

“Rhode Island isn’t a high, efficient offensive production as far as they only average about 61 points a game, but they certainly get to the glass, and they certainly get multiple opportunities, and they work really, really hard at those opportunities,” Griffin said. So we knew if we took away their primary options, we just couldn’t give them second shots and play backboard basketball.”