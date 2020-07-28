The Philly native decided to circle back to Hawk Hill after a season at Xavier University in Ohio. Bishop arrived in January and practiced with the team during the final two months of the season. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and helped Imhotep Charter win three straight PIAA Class 4A State Titles. Bishop shot 2-of-17 from three at Xavier, and that’s the biggest change Lange wants to see him make. He’ll be one of the most talented players on the Hawks’ roster.