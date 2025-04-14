St. Joe’s star point guard Xzayvier Brown enters the transfer portal

St. Joseph’s point guard Xzayvier Brown entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon and will be leaving the university to continue his basketball career. His entry in the portal comes with a “do not contact” tag, usually a sign that a player has a destination in mind.

Brown was a first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore this past season after winning the Atlantic 10’s freshman of the year award a year earlier.

Brown, a Philadelphia native who starred at Roman Catholic, led St. Joe’s with 17.6 points while adding 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 35% from three-point range.

Rumors of Brown’s exit started swirling over the weekend. His stepfather, Justin Scott, is the associate head coach at St. Joe’s and the two could be departing together for a major conference.

Brown did not respond to a text message seeking comment Monday afternoon.

St. Joe’s will be without its top three players from the last two seasons with Erik Reynolds II, the program’s all-time leading scorer, out of eligibility, Rasheer Fleming off to the NBA draft, and Brown entering the portal. It’s not impossible that Brown’s portal entry could entice others to put their names in before the window closes on April 22 now that the team’s star point guard is gone.

St. Joe’s hosted La Salle transfer guard Deuce Jones, a rising sophomore, on a visit over the weekend. Jones is seriously considering a move to the rival Hawks, who now have even more of a need at the guard position.

This is a developing story that may be updated.