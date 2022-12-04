The St. Joseph’s Hawks cruised to a 69-49 win over the Drexel Dragons on Sunday afternoon to continue their red-hot undefeated start at 8-0. The Hawks are off to their best start to a season since the 1984-85 season team.

The win moved the Hawks to 3-0 in the City 6 this season.

“They want more,” head coach Cindy Griffin said. “They’re relentless about [improving].”

Stat leaders

Sophomore guard Mackenzie Smith led the way offensively for the Hawks with 17 points, shooting 3 of 5 from three and 6 of 9 overall while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sophomore forward Talya Brugler had a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Julia Nystrom also had a solid game as well. The Lund, Sweden native tallied 9 points, making all three of her baskets from downtown. She added four assists, two rebounds and a block. The Hawks shot 44.4% overall.

The Dragons were heavily reliant on graduate guard Keishana Washington offensively in this game. She accounted for 28 of Drexel’s 49 points.

What we saw

St. Joe’s started the game with an 8-2 run courtesy of junior guard Olivia Mullins and Mackenzie Smith. They would maintain control of the game throughout the opening period by shooting a solid 8 of 15 from the field, including two threes in four minutes from Nystrom. The Hawks led 20-11 after the first quarter.

The Hawks showed a lot of hustle early in the first quarter, swiping away multiple rebounds from Drexel on offense, and Talya Brugler saved an errant pass from a back court violation by tapping it to Mullins.

The Hawks carried their momentum into the second quarter, where they dominated Drexel on the glass. They outrebounded the Dragons 14-6 in the second quarter, and 24-12 for the half. In the back half of the quarter, Brugler scored on back to back possessions with impressive post moves. The Hawks led 38-22 at halftime.

Coming out of the half, St. Joe’s picked up right where they left off. On the opening possession, Smith swiped a Drexel pass up top and took it the other way to score. Smith scored the first six points of the half for the Hawks. The Hawks forced four turnovers in the third quarter and extended their lead to 18 headed into the final period.

The fourth quarter saw much of the same. The Hawks shot 50% from the field in the final quarter to close out the Dragons.

Game changing play

The 13-3 run that St. Joe’s went on during the final five minutes of the second quarter proved to be the difference in this contest. The Hawks took control of the game during the run and never took their foot off of the gas, extending their lead each period.

Up next

Next time out, St. Joseph’s will head to Lawrenceville, N.J. to play Rider on Wednesday (7:00 p.m.)