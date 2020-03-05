ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Justin Winston and Dominick Welch scored 20 points apiece and St. Bonaventure beat St. Joseph’s 89-73 on Wednesday night.
Cameron Brown had 21 points for the Hawks (6-24, 2-15 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ryan Daly added 20 points. Anthony Longpre had 10 points.
Kyle Lofton added 15 points for St. Bonaventure (19-11, 11-6) and Jaren English scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Bonnies raced to a 42-27 lead at the half. Brown had 14 points and St. Joseph’s shot 61% in the second half but St. Bonaventure shot 64% to maintain a comfortable lead.
St. Joseph’s finishes out the regular season against La Salle at home on Saturday.
St. Bonaventure defeated St. Joseph’s, 74-56, on Feb. 11. St. Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against St. Louis on the road on Saturday.