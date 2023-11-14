St. Joe’s freshman Dasear Haskins, a former Camden star, will redshirt this season

St. Joseph’s freshman and Camden High School alumnus Dasear Haskins will redshirt the 2023-24 season, coach Billy Lange announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 forward will retain four years of eligibility. As a senior, he averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists and helped the Panthers to a 23-3 record.

“We are in full support of Dae’s decision,” Lange said in a news release. “We have great experience throughout our staff on using time to develop our team members in a holistic manner during a redshirt season. We are currently playing three guys who benefited from an intentional plan. Dae will have an impact on our program now and in the future. He’s a very good player and an energetic spirit.”