St. Joseph’s game scheduled for Saturday at Dayton has been postponed by the Atlantic 10 Conference because of COVID-19 protocols that apply to the Hawks’ Tier I personnel, the league announced Wednesday.
The conference said any further schedule updates will be announced when available.
It marked the third consecutive postponement for the Hawks (1-14, 0-9 A-10), who had games last week against St. Bonaventure and La Salle called off.
On Tuesday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced that Drexel’s games against Delaware scheduled for Thursday night at the Daskalakis Athletic Center and Saturday at Newark, Del., had been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Blue Hens’ program.
Since the start of the CAA season on Jan. 2, the Dragons (8-7, 3-5 conference) have had eight games postponed. The league added two games to their schedule in January, at William & Mary and at James Madison.