Six players finished in double figures for a La Salle team (15-15, 6-12 Atlantic-10 conference) that distributed the ball well and found ways to score when it mattered. Of their 31 made field goals, only four were three-pointers, but each came at crucial moments to keep the game close. St. Joseph’s (6-25, 2-16 A-10) led by as many as 11 points but couldn’t find a way to pull away.