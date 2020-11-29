St. Joseph’s is pausing all men’s basketball activities after a positive COVID-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel members include players, coaches, athletic trainers, and medical and equipment staff.
All basketball activities will be paused for at least 14 days. This means games against Villanova, Bradley, and Temple are postponed. The next scheduled contest would be Dec. 16 at Drexel.
The Hawks lost their first two games of the season but showed signs of improvement. If the 14-day quarantine period started Sunday, St. Joe’s will have two days to prepare for Drexel.
A Dec. 19 game against Mount St. Mary’s is currently the last non- conference game for the Hawks, but they could add more games before opening Atlantic 10 play against VCU on Dec. 30.
Temple announced three days earlier that it was pausing its program because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The NCAA describes Tier 1 as “the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition.”