You have to give Lafayette credit for consistency in its game Tuesday night against St. Joseph’s. The Leopards started out hot in each half, made a lot of threes, and stretched their margin to more than 20 points against the Hawks.
St. Joseph’s gave its fans something to cheer about by scoring the last 16 points of the first half to make a game of it, but the Hawks didn’t come close to matching Lafayette’s shooting in the second half and dropped a 94-71 decision at Hagan Arena for their sixth consecutive loss.
Playing again without Taylor Funk, who has a hand injury and is out indefinitely, the Hawks (2-7) depended on redshirt junior Ryan Daly for scoring once again. Daly scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go with six rebounds and five assists.
But St. Joseph’s shot just 27.6% (8 of 29) in the second half and fell further and further behind. The Leopards (5-2), whose coach, former Villanova star Fran O’Hanlon, is in his 25th season with the team, made 54.8% of their attempts in each half, another sign of consistency.
The Leopards were led by Justin Jaworski with 31 points. The 6-foot-2 junior guard from Perkiomen Valley High went 5 of 10 from three-point range and 10 of 17 overall. For St. Joseph’s, Cameron Brown scored 13 points and Lorenzo Edwards added 12.
The Hawks were down 16-15 when Lafayette went on a mind-numbing 33-11 run over the next 10 minutes to take its largest lead at 49-26. At this point, the Leopards were shooting 63% from the floor and 64.3% from three-point range, with nine baskets from beyond the arc, three of them from Jaworski.
St. Joseph’s fought back, scoring the last 16 points of the half with Daly getting help from Edwards, who knocked down an elbow jumper and a three-pointer during the run. Daly’s jumper from the free-throw line beat the buzzer and narrowed the Hawks’ deficit to 49-42.
But the Leopards made 10 of their first 12 shots in the second half and used a 13-0 run to get their lead back to 22, 78-56, on Jaworski’s three-ball with 9:11 to play.