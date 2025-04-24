Reports: St. Joseph’s lands former St. John’s guard Jaiden Glover

Billy Lange’s recruitment of a top class of 2024 guard paid off in the long run.

Jaiden Glover, a top-60 prospect from last year’s high school class, committed to St. Joseph’s late Wednesday after spending his freshman season at St. John’s, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

Glover, a north Jersey native who played in high school at The Patrick School, played sparingly at St. John’s as a freshman. He appeared in 22 games and played 6.4 minutes per contest, reaching double digits in minutes just five times. His season was cut short due to a wrist injury.

» READ MORE: Transfer portal: Where does Villanova go next with Rodney Rice off to USC? There are thousands of possibilities

Glover, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, received plenty of power conference offers as a high schooler, including from Villanova, Ohio State, Maryland, and others. Glover officially visited St. Joe’s in August of 2023 before taking a visit to St. John’s and committing a few weeks later.

But Glover was recruited over and entered the transfer portal on April 15. The Red Storm have one of the best transfer portal classes in the country and will likely be a preseason top-5 team.

Glover reportedly received interest in the portal from the likes of Gonzaga, Creighton, Kentucky, and others.

St. Joe’s offers Glover a chance to start and play a significant role right away as a sophomore. The Hawks are replacing their backcourt combination of Erik Reynolds II (graduation) and Xzayvier Brown (transfer to Oklahoma) and previously signed La Salle transfer Deuce Jones, the Atlantic 10’s Freshman of the Year. They now add Glover to a portal class that also includes Marquette wing Al Amadou, a Philadelphia native.

Despite losing Brown, a first-team all-conference selection, the Hawks were not overly impacted by the transfer portal. Shawn Simmons II was the only other portal entry for St. Joe’s, and he is likely to transfer down a level.

The Hawks will be young and relatively inexperienced in some areas, but will boast a roster that is capable of competing at a high level in the A-10 and could still add another player, probably a more experienced ball handler, via the portal.

A backcourt trio of Derek Simpson, Glover, and Jones will complement a frontcourt group that includes Anthony Finkley, Dasear Haskins, Amadou, and big man Justice Ajogbor, who may receive a waiver for one more season. The Hawks also have a talented group of rising sophomores and incoming freshmen.