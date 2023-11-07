Talya Brugler leads St. Joe’s in a season-opening rout of Rider

Talya Brugler scored a game-high 22 points as St. Joseph’s opened the season with a 71-49 rout of Rider in women’s basketball action inside Hagan Arena on Tuesday.

Laura Ziegler added 19 points and 16 rebounds in a game in which the Hawks combined scored 46.6% from the field. Jessika Schiffer led Rider with 15 points while Sanaa Redmond added 11.

Next up for St. Joe’s is Yale on Saturday (noon, ESPN+), before a pair of Big 5 match-ups against Penn (Nov. 14, 6 p.m.) and Drexel on Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m.