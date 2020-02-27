ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 21 points as St. Louis beat St. Joseph’s, 76-63, on Wednesday night.
Ryan Daly had 16 points for the Hawks (5-23, 1-14 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown added 14 points.
Hasahn French had 19 points and eight rebounds for St. Louis (20-8, 9-6). Jordan Goodwin added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 13 points and three blocks.
The Billikens improved to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. St. Louis defeated St. Joseph’s, 78-73, on Feb. 1. St. Louis matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. St. Joseph’s takes on Fordham at home on Saturday.