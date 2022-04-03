In year three of the Billy Lange era, St. Joseph’s University men’s basketball had a disappointing 11-19 (5-13) season. The Hawks were ousted in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament by the hands of Big 5 rival La Salle.

“First off, I am not oblivious to the passion that our St. Joe’s fanbase has, and the fatigue of wanting to win,” said Lange.

Even though Lange is well aware of the expectations that come with coaching a historic program like St. Joe’s, his focus still consists of making sure the Hawks are on the path to sustainable success.

“Although the results sometimes weren’t great, the execution at least of being organized, I was proud of our guys for that. And improvement of our defense from year two year three,” Lange added. “But that doesn’t erase the pains of losing that many close games.”

Right before the new year, the Hawks blew out the future Atlantic 10 champion Richmond Spiders, 83-56 on their home floor. This win showed the Hawks’ potential for the 2021-2022 season, potential that was not ultimately maximized.

“We’re still growing. No one wants to hear that, and I don’t expect people that are fans to care about that,” said Lange.

That’s the tough reality on Hawk Hill. Growth will continue to be a theme next year. The Hawks are losing Taylor Funk who, after five years of St. Joe’s basketball, has transferred to Utah State for his sixth year. Jordan Hall is also moving on to the next level and has declared for the NBA draft after two years at St. Joe’s.

“We’ve known for months that [Hall] was not coming back and so you’ve got to play through that distraction, you’ve got to play through those pressures,” said Lange. “I commend him on that.”

Finally, Jack Forrest and Dahmir Bishop have entered the transfer portal. This marks the second time Forrest and Bishop have gone through this process. Both came to St. Joe’s through the portal after their freshman year.

Coach Lange pointed to two incoming freshmen who will shoulder the continued growth of the program next year, Christian Winborne and Rasheer Fleming.

“A lot of that development will be through growing pains on the court. So, guys like Winborne, guys like Fleming, you want to give those guys minutes to grow, if they are ready for that,” said Lange.

Lange made sure to add that last point. Not every freshman is ready by game one. Kacper Klaczek began his season in the starting lineup, but was moved to a different role early to give a more experienced player in Cameron Brown more minutes.

One guy who was ready to jump into the fray right away was freshman guard Eric Reynolds.

“Reynolds’s non-conference stats to his Atlantic 10 stats are night and day. And at the end of the year, he was arguably the best or most productive guy from an offensive standpoint,” added Lange.

Along with freshman production, there is always the portal. Already, the Hawks have Louis Bleechmore coming in from Harcum College, and Lynn Greer III coming from Dayton.

The fall will see many new faces. But Hawk fans can be sure to count on their big man again next season. Ejike Obinna is staying on Hawk Hill for his final year of eligibility.

“It wasn’t a hard decision, before the season ended, I knew I was coming back,” said Obinna. “I have never been a big fan of transferring.”

In the second half of the conference schedule the Hawks had seven losses within a margin of seven points. With five years of college basketball under his belt, Obinna knows the separator to win those games that are decided in the final minutes.

“It’s hard because most times at that point of the game, fatigue is creeping in and everything. We were just having no sense of urgency in those crucial moments and it’s something as a team we will get better at,” said Obinna.

The forward/center pointed out the relative youth of the Hawks compared to their Atlantic 10 competitors.

“Richmond, Davidson, they have been together for so long. So they just had that chemistry that we didn’t have [last season],” said Obinna. “It takes time to build a team… if you [win] half of those [close games,] it would be a different season for us.”

The expectations and pressure will heighten into Lange’s fourth year as head coach, but the path to sustained success remains the same.