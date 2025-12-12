Despite its rebounding efforts, St. Joe’s shooting woes prove costly in loss to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On a cold, snowy Thursday night, St. Joseph’s battled till the final minutes, but fell to Syracuse, 71-63.

“I think [Syracuse] is physical,” said St. Joe’s coach Steve Donahue. “They do a good job of making the game a grind. It takes a lot of energy to guard them for 30 seconds, and then it kind of takes the wind out of your sails to push it.”

Thursday marked the Hawks’ second game against an Atlantic Coast Conference team. They fell to Virginia Tech on Nov. 12.

Next up, St. Joe’s (6-4) will host Delaware State on Thursday in its first of three final non-conference games.

A tale of two first halves

A fastbreak layup from Deuce Jones II, who scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half, extended the Hawks’ run to 7-0 and gave them a 14-7 lead at the 13:58 mark in the first half.

During those opening minutes, St. Joe’s made 6 of 9 shots from the field. Getting out in transition played a large part in the Hawks’ early success, but the final thirteen minutes of the half were a different story.

The Hawks made 5 of 18 attempts throughout the rest of the first, while Syracuse put together a 12-4 run.

St. Joe’s finished the half shooting 11 of 27 from the field, making 3 of 16 three-pointers. Still, the Hawks entered halftime down 34-30.

Shooting woes

The Hawks entered Thursday tied for first in the NCAA in free-throw percentage (at 81.28%), while the Orange were shooting 56.8%.

Syracuse had yet another poor shooting night at the line (15 of 28), but St. Joe’s was right there with them. The Hawks made 18 of 27 free-throws (66.7%), which tied their season-low against Penn.

“If we shot fouls like we’ve been shooting, we may have won this game,” Donahue said.

Meanwhile, three-point shooting has been an ongoing issue for St. Joe’s, who’s shooting 27.3%, which ranks last in the Atlantic 10.

The Hawks made just 5 of 26 attempts from deep on Thursday.

“I don’t think [our] strength is ever going to be our three-point shooting,” Donahue said. “However, I do think if we make good decisions around the basket and kick out, and we get more in rhythm and catch and shoot threes, I think we’ll hit a good share of ours.”

Clutch rebounding not enough

St. Joe’s dominated the glass.

The Hawks gave up just six offensive rebounds, which tied their lowest allowed this season. They also had 14 offensive rebounds, leading to 13 second-chance points, and grabbed 44 rebounds total.

But it wouldn’t be enough.

Despite being within reach to reclaim the lead, the Hawks could not get over the hump.

Syracuse went on a 6-0 run twice in the second half, which looked to be the difference maker, and with under three-minutes remaining, the Orange opened their lead to 10 points.