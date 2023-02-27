St. Bonaventure defeats St. Joe’s men, 89-76, extends Hawks’ four-game skid

Despite St. Joseph’s Erik Reynolds II career-high 33-point performance, the Hawks fell to St. Bonaventure, 89-76, on Sunday at the Reilly Center, extending the team’s losing streak to four games.

Reynolds made 8 of 16 shots from the field, including 6 of 11 from behind the arc. Lynn Greer III finished with 21 points to go with a team-best seven rebounds and three assists.

St. Bonaventure sealed its victory in the second half, when the Bonnies (14-16) used an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 75-58 with 7 minutes 27 seconds to play.

St. Joe’s (13-16) will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday as the Hawks host Richmond at 7 p.m.

Drexel women’s conquers William & Mary

The Drexel women’s basketball team defeated William & Mary 55-47 at Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Keishana Washington led the Dragons with 20 points. Kylie Lavelle also contributed in double figures with 10.

The Dragons held the Tribe to 33 percent shooting. While the game remained tight through the fourth quarter, William & Mary got no closer than five points as Drexel sealed up victory.

With the win, Drexel clinched a first round bye in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament and will play its first game in the quarterfinals on March 10.

Drexel wraps up the regular season against North Carolina on March 4 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.