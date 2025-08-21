The push to put baseball into the minds of more Philly kids is going to take a ‘brotherhood’

To get something started, there just needs to be a push to get the ball rolling.

The hope of everyone who attended Temple University’s Dialogue on the Diamond event on Wednesday evening is that this is the first of many to help find more of Philly’s youth playing baseball.

Advertisement

More specifically, in North Philadelphia, where the Phillies originated.

Temple’s Klein School of Media and Communication hosted members of the Phillies to discuss youth baseball in the city. The two-hour event had two panels featuring former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, former baseball outfielder Doug Glanville, Mike Barsotti, the sports director for Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation, MLB senior vice president of baseball development Del Matthews, and renowned sportswriter and Temple professor Claire Smith.

With the city tapped as the host of the 2026 All-Star Game, and love for the Phillies running rampant, there has always been a lack of youth baseball. While some fields look refurbished and new, many significantly lack the luster that they once had.

That’s where Dialogue on Diamond came in.

“I think it’s extremely important, because it is a combination of everybody being involved,” Dombrowski said. “It’s really a brotherhood that ends up making it happen. It’s not the Phillies, it’s not the community, it’s not North Philadelphia, it’s all of us. There are a lot of people [who] are involved, and we have a lot of people [who] are dedicated to trying to make baseball involvement in the community within our organization.”

Rollins, Matthews, Glanville, and Barsotti got the evening started in the first panel, focusing on getting more kids involved in the sport. While the sport is known as America’s pastime, there has been a struggle getting people involved in baseball as they get older. Rollins noted that as kids enter high school, they tend to play basketball or football, instead of continuing a career on the diamond.

However, it felt like less of a panel and more of four people having conversations about their experiences. Glanville spoke of his family from Philadelphia, who were still harboring feelings about the treatment of Jackie Robinson following Glanville’s trade to the Phillies in 1997. He spoke about how teams need to understand the communities for there to be progress.

“It’s understanding where those communities comes from,” Glanville said. “When we pass on that legacy, we’re connecting with these stories that go through generations, that are so fresh because we want to tell those stories.”

Rollins spoke on how helping refurbished fields wasn’t initially on his radar until recently. He was taking his daughters to Mount Airy, when he turned on Johnson Street. There, he saw a field that looked like it hadn’t been touched in years..

Not even a week later, Smith asked Rollins to speak at the event.

“Things happen for a reason,” Rollins said. “I made a right on Johnson Street, that’s different from my normal routes, to pass by this ballfield, to have this call from [Claire Smith] to reach out and let me know about this, to do something about it.”

From there, Smith, who acted as moderator, spoke alongside Dombrowski and Glanville in the night’s second panel, touching on how the Phillies can directly help with what the event was aimed to do. They allowed youth baseball coaches to ask questions they had pertaining to baseball in the city.

The conversation ranged from how important getting involved in the community is so that its stars aren’t just looked at as celebrities, but as people.

“I think it’s a couple of things, one is there’s a dialog aspect,” Dombrowski said. “It’s getting to know people. So it’s different than if you’re just in a position where you’re a letter. That’s where you need to be, in a position where you get to know individuals, so you can talk and banter about different ideas.”

But the biggest thing was getting kids to actually want to step up in the batter’s box. So far, there is still work to be done in that department.

While the Phillies started their RBI program in 1994, which helps fund baseball and softball teams, they are still looking for better ways to continue the trend.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get the game of baseball and softball into the neighborhoods,” said Jon Joaquin, Phillies director of youth baseball and softball programs. “A lot of people don’t know what we do, and a lot of it’s word of mouth.

“There’s a handful of people here that have RBI leagues and that all stemmed from just the initial conversation for us to be able to further that and see how we can help them out, whether it be supporting a league, whether we support a team, or doing a clinic, or something like that.”