The reason for the 6 a.m. practice was that a number of players are still attending summer sessions, which will end later this week...Junior cornerback Harrison Hand, a transfer from Baylor who is immediately eligible after receiving an NCAA waiver, has been impressive in camp. A Cherry Hill West graduate, Hand returned an interception for a touchdown in Tuesday’s practice...Uremovich said he would like to have his depth chart completed about eight practices before the Owls’ Aug. 31 opener at Lincoln Financial Field against Bucknell. He emphasized that the depth chart, especially early in the season, would likely be fluid...Both Carey and Uremovich had praise for redshirt freshman quarterback Trad Beatty, who is expected to be No. 3 behind returning starter Anthony Russo and redshirt sophomore Todd Centeio...The new single-digit numbers that were awarded last week for toughness have been distributed. Wright is No. 2. Receiver Branden Mack is No. 1 and linebacker Sam Franklin is No. 4.