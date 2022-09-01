Team: Temple Owls

Head coach: Stan Drayton, first-year head coach (previously running backs coach at Texas)

2021 record: 3-9, 1-7 American Athletic Conference

Betting line: Temple +6.5 vs. Duke

Players to watch 🏈

D’Wan Mathis, quarterback: Mathis was named the starting quarterback in Week 1 against Duke. Throughout training camp, offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf said the 6-foot-6, 210-pound redshirt sophomore has improved his throwing accuracy and shown a “well-rounded” understanding of the offense.

Even at the start of camp, Drayton noted Mathis’ change in mentality, working to regain the trust of his teammates after he intended to enter the transfer portal in November 2021 with two games left in Temple’s season. Injuries complicated Mathis’ season last year. He suffered an ankle injury in the Owls’ Sept. 4 season opener against Rutgers and didn’t play in the final three games after aggravating the injury against East Carolina on Nov. 6. He threw for 1,223 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions across seven games last season.

Mathis, who was named starting QB during spring practices in 2021, will certainly be a player to look out for. With a healthy season, he could improve those numbers and maintain his starting spot during Drayton’s era.

Adam Klein, offensive tackle: Klein, who recently earned a single-digit jersey, said he has a new level of confidence compared to previous years. Drayton said he challenged the right offensive tackle to attack his weaknesses during the spring. Since then Klein has been working with the strength and conditioning coaches to become stronger and shift his diet. Offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan also mentioned that Klein has been the eyes and ears of the group, telling players when and where to make adjustments.

“My body has changed over the past year,” the 6-foot-5, 293-pound lineman said. “I think it was a little bit sloppy the past couple of years and that’s led to injuries. … We just found a plan taking me to a spot where I’m at today. I think my body is at the best point it’s felt for a long time.”

Watch this on offense 🦉

In previous years, Temple usually ran a three-receiver formation and used a running back committee, which could be a similar case this season.

Drayton mentioned after the additions from the transfer portal that there’s an enhanced level of competition in the receiver and running back rooms. After losing Temple’s top two receivers — Jadan Blue and Randle Jones — Drayton brought in Adonicas Sanders from Georgia Tech and Ian Stewart from Michigan State.

Drayton said Sanders, who recently was awarded a single-digit jersey number, has been consistent in training camp and brings a high level of experience as a redshirt senior. He was named a starter and likely will set up on the outside, as he did at Georgia Tech.

The running back position may be Temple’s most wide-open competition, according to Drayton, featuring returners Edward Saydee, who was named the starter, Darvon Hubbard, and Trey Blair.

Former Illinois running back Jakari Norwood, a Big Ten transfer from Illinois who joined the Owls this summer, has flashed signs of dominance and will likely see reps in the season opener.

Watch this on defense 🦉

Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot plans to use a 3-4 lineup with a variety of fronts. Eliot has seen the linebackers thrive in the attacking scheme, even though the returners had to learn a new system since Temple ran a 4-3 defense under Rod Carey last season.

The defensive line has also improved, especially with returners Xach Gill, who dealt with a prolonged injury last season, and Darian Varner, who went from 295 pounds to 260 pounds over the course of spring practices and training camp. Jalen McMurray and Elijah Clark won the starting jobs at cornerback over Cameron Ruiz and Keyshawn Paul, who both started last season under Carey.

Games to watch 📺

Temple at Duke, Friday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU): Temple hasn’t competed against Duke since 2018. The Owls’ season opener will mark Drayton’s first game as a head coach, a moment Owls fans have been waiting for since his hiring on Dec. 15, 2021.

Rutgers at Temple, Sept. 17, 2 p.m.: Rutgers is the only Big 10 Conference team on the Owls’ schedule this season. Last season, Temple was blown out, 61-14, to Rutgers in the Owls’ season opener. Temple lost starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis to an injury, and the rest of the season went downhill from there.

Cincinnati at Temple, Nov. 19, TBD: The Owls will play the Bearcats, who are ranked 23rd in the preseason. Cincinnati won the American Athletic Conference championship last season and beat Temple, 52-3. It’ll be interesting to see how the Owls fare against a top-25 team.

Did you know? 🤔

Stan Drayton is Temple’s fourth head coach since Matt Rhule left the program in 2015. Over the course of the spring, Drayton emphasized the importance of regaining trust between the players and coaches so the team could buy into his system. From the players’ side, these last two seasons have left a bad taste. But many tell The Inquirer they believe Drayton and his staff have brought a redefined energy that will help them excel this season.