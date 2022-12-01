The first game of the first true Big 5 doubleheader at the Palestra in six years offered enough intrigue on the sidelines to make it interesting before the ball was tipped.

It was La Salle grad Fran Dunphy, coaching his third Big 5 team, manning the Explorers’ bench and Aaron McKie, who played at Temple and coached there under Dunphy for five seasons, leading the Owls’ bench.

For a while Wednesday night, it looked like the mentor would get the best of the mentee.

But Temple shook off a slow start, dominated the second half. and came away with a much-needed 67-51 win. The Owls have won two straight after snapping a two-game losing streak and are back at .500 at 4-4.

Statistical leaders

Temple’s Khalif Battle led all scorers with 22 points (4 of 8 from three-point range). Damian Dunn added 17 for the Owls while adding six rebounds and six assists. Jamille Reynolds scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

» READ MORE: From legendary players to Hall of Fame coaches, test your Philly hoops knowledge with this Big 5 quiz.

La Salle was led by Khalil Brantley’s 14 points. Rokas Jocius joined him in double figures with 11. Josh Nickelberry, La Salle’s leading scorer entering Wednesday, was held to just three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Slow starts

If sloppy basketball is your thing, the first half must have been a treat. The teams combined for 16 turnovers (eight apiece) and 3-for-19 shooting from three-point range (15.8%).

La Salle (3-4) had an eight-minute scoring drought. Temple had just two assists and eight made baskets.

The trajectory of a back-and-forth half with five ties and six lead changes was changed by La Salle’s backup big man, Jocius, who scored six straight late in the half for the Explorers and eight of their last 13 points in the half. La Salle used an 11-2 run over the final four minutes of the half to take a 29-21 lead into the break.

Temple’s 21 points equaled the Owls’ lowest-scoring half of the season (first half vs. Richmond, Nov. 22).

Owls swoop back

Game of runs, they say.

It was all Temple out of the halftime break. The Owls — behind strong Battle drives to the rim, a corner triple from Zach Hicks, a nifty dribble move and jumper from Dunn and a Battle three-pointer — scored 13 of the first 15 points in the second half to take the lead, 34-33.

Temple’s runs didn’t stop there, even after Battle went to the bench with 10 minutes, 21 seconds left after picking up his fourth foul.

The Owls kept rolling without him. Dunn hit a tough fallaway baseline jumper to cap a 12-1 run and give Temple a 51-45 lead with 7:10 to go.

Hicks hit what felt like the biggest shot of the game, a wing three-pointer with a hand in his face to bump the Temple lead to eight with 5:22 on the clock.

» READ MORE: Palestra memories come flooding back ahead of Big 5 doubleheader

Nick Jourdain then scored four straight for Temple and the lead was 12 with more than four minutes to play. La Salle never cut the deficit closer than nine again. The Explorers scored just seven points in the final 10 minutes.

Temple, after a poor shooting effort in the first half, was 6-for-11 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Up next

Temple hosts Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday at the Liacouras Center (1 p.m., ESPNU).

La Salle is back at the Palestra on Saturday for a game vs. Penn (2 p.m., ESPN+).