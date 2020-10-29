Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, who hasn’t practiced all week, will be a game-time decision when the Owls visit Tulane in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference game.
Russo injured his shoulder in Saturday’s 41-29 loss at Memphis. On Monday, coach Rod Carey said Russo was having an MRI and hoped that he could return to practice the next day.
Russo again did not participate in practice on Thursday. The Owls have a walk-through scheduled on Friday before they depart for the game.
Temple lists the backup quarterback as redshirt sophomores Trad Beatty and Iowa State transfer Re-al Mitchell. Neither quarterback has seen any action this season for Temple, which is 1-2 overall and in the AAC. Tulane is 2-4 and 0-4 in conference play.
A redshirt senior, Russo has started 17 consecutive games, 26 overall in his career. He has completed 68.1% of his passes for 863 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season.