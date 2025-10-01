Evan Simon wants to change Temple’s trajectory in football. He’s devoting time to make it happen.

When Evan Simon transferred to Temple in December 2023, he was not sure what to expect. He had seen spurts of being the starting quarterback while at Rutgers, including a win as the Scarlet Knights’ main signal caller against Temple on Sept. 17, 2022, but mainly he served as the backup.

Temple was supposed to be a breath of fresh air and a chance for him to lead an offense. Instead, his first few months were spent embroiled in a quarterback battle with Forrest Brock. Simon eventually lost the job before being thrust into the role during Week 3 when Brock got hurt. Simon never held a clipboard again in the 2024 season, as his 15 touchdown passes were enough to keep the position.

However, when K.C. Keeler was hired as the team’s head coach on Dec. 1, 2024, it was back to square one. Simon spent the summer competing against Oregon State transfer Gevani McCoy. This time around, Simon came out on top.

When Simon was getting ready for the Owls’ season opener against Massachusetts, the redshirt senior had a full-circle moment. He was brought back to his high school senior season at Manheim Central in Lancaster County , and he had to decide the next steps in his football career.

“I had this flashback to where it’s my parents, my high school head coach, and myself and we were just going through where I’m going to commit to school,” Simon said. “One of the things my high school coach said was, ‘You could go to a smaller school and play and change the program around or you could go to Rutgers and fight it out.’ It all kind of came full circle what my purpose is and it’s to change this sucker around.”

After a bye week, Simon and the Owls (2-2) return to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday to open American Conference action against Texas-San Antonio (2-2).

Simon’s daily routine

Simon often slept at Edberg-Olson Hall during Temple’s summer camp. That habit has continued into the season, although he has toned down the number of times he dozes off on an air mattress in the facility, instead opting for the five-minute car ride to his apartment.

Each morning begins the same way — putting in his contacts.

It’s been a routine since Simon started his freshman year of college in 2020, and he still hates doing it. From there, he spends the morning getting medical treatment or taped up for practice. There’s one item that remains by his side, his iPad. Simon will use any chance he can get to look at film or study the plays that offensive coordinator Tyler Walker has queued up.

Walker leads the quarterbacks through a 45-minute meeting, going through the offensive plays while country music blares in the background. He spends the time dissecting every detail; where players should be, what the primary focus is, and what to look for in the defense. Sometimes Keeler strolls in for a few minutes. He doesn’t say a word, just sits in silence before vanishing from the room as if he was never there in the first place.

It took Simon most of spring camp to absorb Walker’s playbook, but it was never overwhelming. The offense is taught in chunks at a time, so each of the players can grasp the scheme.

“It’s definitely a different language for most,” Simon said. “We’re not being thrown a ton of stuff each day — some new things here, some different ways to do things, but it’s important to be on top of that stuff.”

During the summer, Keeler spoke highly of Simon’s leadership and how important it was to the team. That leadership was rewarded with Simon earning a spot on the Owls’ leadership council while also being selected to wear a single-digit jersey, No. 6.

He earned the honor after being voted in by his teammates and picked by his coaches and other people in the facility.

But even with the honor, it doesn’t mean he can’t have fun.

“I think most of the fun comes on the practice field just because you’re around guys you’re with all the time and some of your best friends for the rest of your life are out there,” Simon said. “I have a healthy way of doing things where it’s not disrespectful. But small jokes, some of them are inside jokes where no one else knows, but we have a good way of going about it.”

Simon will crack jokes in between reps with wide receiver Colin Chase. He even got into it with defensive tackle Sekou Kromah, although it was quickly diffused as the pair laughed it off.

However, nothing is more important than the end of practice, when the starters’ day is finished. The backup players then embark on a 15-minute scrimmage dubbed the “Scout Bowl.” Instead of leaving, Simon spends his time cheering on quarterback Patrick Keller, whom he nicknamed “18 Wheeler,” in reference to his jersey number. When Keller scrambled for a big gain, all one could hear was “Go Pat” from the sidelines.

The same occurred when quarterback Camren Boykin got a chance. When he fired a pass to wide receiver Ramier Hardy, Simon nearly ran out onto the field in excitement.

When the session ended, Simon got back to business.

Simon and the rest of the single-digit players meet with the coaches once a week, talking about how to better the program as a whole. Whenever there is something that needs to be fixed, he said, it’s up to them to make the change.

Temple heads out of the first of two bye weeks refreshed. Simon, who has thrown for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games, is off to a hot start and is ready to get back out there.

“It’s just one game at a time,” Simon said. “So it’s nice. Feels like everyone takes one step back, which is healthy, and we’ll be ready to roll.”