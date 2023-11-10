These pair of crucial matchups highlight this weekend’s local college football schedule

Villanova has revenge on its mind.

When the No. 13 ranked Wildcats (7-2, 6-1 CAA) faces Towson (4-5, 3-3) on Saturday in its final regular season home game (1 p.m., FloSports) it will be with the memory of the Wildcats 27-3 road loss to the Tigers last season.

It was a game in which quarterback Connor Watkins was held to seven completions for 68 yards, while Villanova’s rushing attack was held to a mere 2.7 yards per carry. It was also the only game all season the Wildcats were held without a touchdown. Head coach Mark Ferrante mentioned Monday that his players remember last year’s loss — and that they’re motivated by it.

However, a bigger matchup is looming. Next Saturday, the Wildcats will play at No. 8 Delaware (7-2, 5-1) with a possible conference title on the line (1 p.m., FloSports).

Five teams in the CAA are tied with 5-1 conference records.

Advertisement

While No. 18 Albany (7-3, 5-1) holds the FCS playoff auto-bid tiebreaker after beating the Wildcats earlier this year, the “Battle of the Blue” rivalry game between Villanova and Delaware would serve as a de facto championship if the Great Danes lose either of their remaining games.

Even if Albany wins out, two wins would allow Villanova to share the CAA title with the Great Danes and potentially Richmond (6-3, 5-1) or Elon (5-4, 5-1). Regardless of the conference race, a win over Towson would put the Wildcats in position for an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs. Wins over both Towson and Delaware could earn Villanova a first-round bye, regardless of the CAA auto-bid.

» READ MORE: Here’s what a win (or a loss) against No. 2 Michigan could mean for No. 9 Penn State

Harvard a true test in Penn’s Ivy title hopes

It’s a game that bears massive weight on Penn’s Ivy League title potential.

There are just two games left in the regular season for the Quakers. First up, a trip to Cambridge, Mass. to face No. 24 Harvard (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

No team has earned a share of the Ivy title with two losses since 1982, but with the high amount of in-conference parity, Penn (6-2, 3-2 Ivy) just needs to win out in order to claim a share of the crown.

A road tilt with Ivy-leading Harvard (7-1, 4-1) will serve as the more difficult of the two contests, though Penn’s season finale with Princeton (4-4, 3-2) – the team that gave Harvard its only loss – will be no small task either. In order to win the title outright, however, the Quakers will need some significant help. Penn would need:

Dartmouth (4-4, 3-2) to lose one of its final two games, Yale (5-3, 3-2) to lose this week at Princeton, and Yale to beat Harvard in the final week of the season.

More pressing for Penn than any hypothetical scenario is dealing with the Crimson, a team that ran all over the Quakers last year in a 37-14 blowout. Harvard also boasts the highest-scoring offense in the Ivy League, which averages 34.4 points. The Crimson’s strength comes from its run game, where they averaged 5.5 yards a carry and 217.8 yards per game.

Junior tailback Shane McLaughlin leads all other Ivy League rushers this season with 692 yards, while junior quarterback Charles DePrima acts as a dangerous dual-threat option and averages 64.4 rushing yards. The Quakers, though, are one of only two teams in the conference that hold offenses to under 100 rushing yards, so look for Penn to be able to compete in that area.

Could Temple pick up its first road win of the Stan Drayton era?

It’s a two-line stat, really.

8: The number of games Stan Drayton has been on the sidelines as Temple’s head football coach.

0: The number of those games he’s won.

This season, the Owls are 0-3 on the road and have lost by 29, 22, and 31 points. Out of those eight road games under Drayton, only two of them were one-possession losses. While the Owls are still mathematically alive to be bowl-eligible, they would still need to win their final three games of the season, two of which including this Saturday’s game against South Florida (noon, ESPN+) are on the road.

A season ago in this matchup, Temple dominated the game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls came away with a 54-28 victory. Temple running back Edward Saydee had the best game of his college career to date, racking up 334 yards and three touchdowns.

The 2023 Bulls are much improved from last. In 2022, USF finished with one win in the entire season and went winless in conference play. Now under new head coach Alex Golesh, they run a fast-paced no-huddle offense. The Bulls are second in the AAC in rushing averaging 195 yards. USF has a dynamic quarterback in Byrum Brown who is fourth in the AAC in rushing with 673 yards and ranks seventh in the conference in passing yards (246).

After Temple got back on track by stopping the run in the win over Navy last week, the Owls will need to replicate that performance in South Florida as they look to keep their bowl eligibility on the line — and get that elusive first road win for Drayton.

Inquirer writers Colin Beazley, Matthew Frank and Max Dinenberg contributed to this report.