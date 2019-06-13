Placekicker Aaron Boumerhi, who in April announced that he was transferring from Temple, is headed to Boston College.
Boumerhi, who only appeared in two games this past season before undergoing hip surgery on Oct. 5, will have two years of eligibility.
He made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.
Contacted Wednesday evening, Boumerhi said that he intends to graduate this summer and will be a graduate transfer at Boston College.
“I am excited about the opportunity and thought Boston College was the best situation for me,” Boumerhi said in a phone interview.
Boumerhi said he will be attending Boston College on scholarship. He added that the hip feels good and that he will be ready to compete for a spot this fall.
He originally attended Temple as a walk-on, but earned a scholarship after an impressive freshman season in 2016.
Expected to redshirt in 2016, he was forced into duty midseason when kicker Austin Jones suffered a season-ending ACL injury in a 34-27 loss to Memphis on Oct. 6, 2016.
Boumerhi connected on 15 of 17 field goals and earned second team all-American Athletic Conference honors. He was put on scholarship after that season.
He was the starter in 2017 and connected on 15 of 23 field goals.
This past season he started the first two games, but then had the hip surgery. In April, new Temple football coach Rod Carey said that due to Boumerhi’s injury, the Owls were moving in a different direction.
Boumerhi said he is glad that he has rebounded and is looking forward his next challenge.