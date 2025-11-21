Reports: Temple coach Adam Fisher receives two-year extension through 2030

Temple coach Adam Fisher received a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2030 season, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein and ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Friday.

Fisher was hired on March 29, 2023, after spending three seasons as the associate head coach at Penn State. In his third season as coach, Fisher has led Temple to a 36-36 record and 14-22 record in the American Conference.

» READ MORE: Temple brings ‘energy on defense’ until finding its way on offense in win over Hofstra

He led the Owls to a 16-20 record in his first season at the helm and an appearance in the American Conference tournament championship game. Temple won four games in four days before losing to UAB in the championship.

Fisher’s team saw improvement in his second season, going 17-15, but lost in the first conference tournament game against Tulsa. The Owls are 3-1 to start this season.