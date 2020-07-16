Football teams in the American Athletic Conference, which includes Temple, will have to be tested 72 hours prior to each competition for COVID-19 in guidelines announced by commissioner Mike Aresco on Thursday.
The testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowls seasons.
“Our overall operational protocols will be finalized shorty and may be revised as circumstances and new information warrant,” Aresco said in the statement. “In addition, we are finalizing our Olympic sports testing ad operational protocols.
The ACC has made no changes yet on its football schedule. As far as Football Bowl Subdivision schools go, both the Big 10 and Pac-12 will only play conference games this season (if there is a season).
The AAC has 11 football teams that are from nine different states, so even conference games will entail quite a bit of travel. For instance, Temple’s road conference games are at Navy, Memphis, Tulane in New Orleans and UCF in Orlando.
Temple is scheduled to open Sept. 5 at Miami. The Atlantic Coast Conference, of which Miami is a member, has not made a decision on whether or not to play non-conference games.
Temple has already lost one game. The Owls had been scheduled to host Rutgers on Sept. 19 but that game was canceled with the Big 10′s decision not to play non-conference games this season.