Temple coach Rod Carey said on Monday that quarterback Anthony Russo was having an MRI on his throwing shoulder. While the team didn’t announce the results of the MRI, Carey, on Tuesday in a statement to The Inquirer, said, “Anthony did not practice today, hope to have him back on the field tomorrow.”
Russo, a right-handed thrower, attempted 63 passes in Saturday’s 41-29 loss at Memphis.
As far as Temple’s depth chart is concerned, the backup quarterback is listed as Trad Beatty or Re-al Mitchell. Both are redshirt sophomores. Mitchell is a transfer from Iowa State. Neither has seen action this season.
Russo has thrown nine touchdown passes and six interceptions for the Owls, who are 1-2 overall and in the American Athletic Conference heading into Saturday’s game at Tulane (2-4, 0-4).
Mitchell is known as a dual-threat. But when asked if he would use Mitchell or Beatty in the red zone or on two-point conversion, Carey said not at this point. The Owls are 0-for-5 on two-point conversions.
“Certainly [Mitchell] and Trad are playing well, but I am not ready to put a different quarterback in the red zone with the different things that we have had going on in the kicking game,” Carey said. “Not being successful on two-point plays, I don’t think it has anything to do with the quarterback.”
Temple, which missed a 25-yard field goal and had an extra point blocked on Saturday, will have a new placekicker as Carey said on Monday that Rory Bell will replace Will Mobley.