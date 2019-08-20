Temple quarterback Anthony Russo has yet to be cleared to practice after the redshirt junior suffered a calf injury on Aug. 12.
Russo recently was named a preseason second-team all-American Athletic Conference player by Pro Football Focus.
Since the injury, Russo has been attending practice sessions and working on the side doing conditioning work and also passing. He was seen running sprints early in Tuesday’s practice, the hardest he has run in the workouts the media has seen since his injury.
Temple opens its season Aug. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field against Bucknell.
“He is day to day,” Temple coach Rod Carey told reporters after practice. “You saw him running a little bit. He is probably farther ahead than maybe I thought or maybe he thought he would be right now, but he is not ready yet."
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Todd Centeio has been running with the first team and redshirt freshman Trad Beatty with the second team in Russo’s absence.
In addition to Russo, starting linebacker Chapelle Russell didn’t practice.
“He is a little banged up and we are just being cautious with him,” Carey said.
Projected starting defensive end Quincy Roche also didn’t practice.
“Quincy has a personal deal going on,” Carey said. “He is exactly where he needs to be.”