Temple will release its first depth chart Monday. … Carey said that a starting running back hasn’t been chosen, but that graduate student Jager Gardner, redshirt freshman Kyle Dobbins, and true freshman Re’Mahn Davis will all see action, in addition to receiver Isaiah Wright, who will at times line up in the backfield. … Redshirt sophomore Christian Braswell, challenging for time at cornerback, is sidelined. “Bras was having a heck of a camp, so I am hopeful he can get on the field a little more next week as we go,” Carey said.