Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson’s ESPN interview drowned out by UTSA touchdown

Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson spoke to the media for the first time since relieving head coach Stan Drayton of his duties as head football coach on Nov. 17.

And unfortunately for the first-time athletic director, the interview went about as poorly as it possibly could.

Johnson joined ESPN commentators Anish Shroff and Andre Ware during the second quarter of the Owls’ penultimate game against Texas San Antonio Friday night. Shroff opened the interview asking Johnson why he decided to let go of Drayton now rather than waiting for the end of the season.

“First, I want to start by saying those decisions are not easy decisions to start with,” Johnson replied. “Coach Drayton’s a great man. He did a great job working with our kids off the field, the work we’ve done in the community, and in the classroom. However, we want to win championships.”

As Johnson finished his last sentence, UTSA quarterback Owen McCown, son of former NFL player Josh McCown, stepped up in the pocket and scrambled for a 75-yard touchdown to extend the Roadrunners’ lead to 14-3.

Johnson went silent as Shroff finished the call. UTSA had controlled the game at that point. The Roadrunners had 173 rushing yards less than five minutes into the second quarter.

“Kind of agonizing for you,” Ware said to Johnson after the point after attempt went through the uprights. “It never fails — as soon as we get into an interview, a big play like that would happen.”

Johnson reiterated Drayton’s professionalism on his last day and how interim head coach Everett Withers kept the team together through the decision.

He later doubled down on his point about competing for championships.

“This was nothing personal,” Johnson said. “I felt like our talent was better than our record. Our kids got better in the classroom and the community and all those other things. At Temple, we want to win championships. We want to be in position to play for championships.

“You asked why that decision was made. Obviously today, everything is sped up with signing day, with the transfer portal, all of the changes that are happening.”

Johnson said he wants the next head coach to “energize” Temple fans while understanding the program. He also said several candidates reached out about the position, but he did not list any names.

The Owls (3-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) trailed UTSA (5-5, 3-3 AAC) 28-17 at the half. They have one more home game against North Texas (5-5, 2-4 AAC) before season’s end.