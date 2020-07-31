Balansama Kamara, a rising senior linebacker from Philadelphia’s Central High, has made an oral commitment to Temple.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kamara said he made his decision on Monday, but didn’t announce it until Friday on Twitter.
“I picked Temple because I felt the most at home,” Kamara said in a phone interview. “I felt most at home not because it is close, but I had the best relationship with the coaches and felt I could develop best as a player and person.”
Kamara says he had 12 scholarship offers, including both Army and Navy.
His best skill is rushing the quarterback and he could be utilized as either an outside linebacker or defensive end.
“I play hybrid, I can cover at linebacker and also pass rush,” he said.
Kamara’s versatility is his biggest strength.
“He has a high IQ, a great motor, uses leverage well, has long arms and can run people down from behind,” said Central coach Rich Drayton said in a phone interview.
Drayton, a former all-conference receiver at Temple, says that Kamara offers the total package.
“Besides being a really good football player, he is a really good student,” Drayton said.
Kamara is the 14th player from the class of 2021 to commit to Temple. He said he plans to major in engineering.
Unlike some others recruits who committed without visiting Temple due to the pandemic, Kamara has been there several times. During the summer before his junior year, he attended Temple’s football camp.
“I am excited,” said Kamara, who will be a third-year starter for Central. “I can’t wait to see what the future hold.”