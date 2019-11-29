Let’s not overthink this too much.
Temple (7-4, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) opened as a 28.5 point favorite for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against UConn (2-9, 0-7).
Last year Temple won 57-7 at UConn. This one should be closer, but still not very competitive. UConn has the unenviable position of being last in the AAC in scoring offense (19.1 ppg.) and scoring defense (39.7 ppg.).
It’s senior day for Temple, with 16 seniors to be introduced before the game. This is the type of team that any school should schedule senior day for.
Prediction: Temple 34, UConn 10