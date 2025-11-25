Temple looks to be challenged in its trip to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Classic

The Temple women’s basketball program has not taken a trip outside the United States since 2019, when it competed in the Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico. Coach Diane Richardson wanted to take a similar trip with her team this year, and this time the Owls are set to land in the Bahamas.

Temple will compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Classic in Nassau, Bahamas. They will play No. 22 Michigan State on Friday, then either Clemson or Western Carolina on Sunday.

The trip will give Temple a chance to bond as a team and experience a foreign country, Richardson said, while also continuing to gain experience against difficult competition in preparation for American Conference play.

“Not only is it a competitive environment with the sports, but they get to see the culture and all of that other stuff,” she added. “We’ll do some cultural things while we’re over there, too.”

When Temple heads to the islands Wednesday, there will be a special guest with them.

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones is a Bahamas native and Richardson’s adopted daughter. Jones is a Bahamian ambassador, and will be with the Temple players for most of the trip to help show them the culture.

The Owls have competed in multi-team events in the past two years. They went to Tempe, Ariz., for the Briann January Classic in 2023 and Berkley, Calif., for the Raising The B.A.R Invitational last season. However, this event will be a different experience, Richardson said.

“They’re going to swim with the dolphins and maybe some yoga with the flamingos,” she said. “So we’ll do some nice cultural things. Take up a lot of the different Bahamian meals … and meet some of the townspeople. It’ll be a great experience.”

Richardson said she and the rest of the coaching staff will not partake in every activity because they are still preparing and scouting for basketball games.

With all the fun planned, Richardson’s squad is still ready to compete.

“It’s well planned out,” Richardson said. “We’re going down there with serious business to compete as well.”

The Owls (3-3) enter the event coming off an 88-58 drubbing against Villanova on Saturday. Temple will have another tough game to open the event as No. 22 Michigan State awaits.

The Spartans are unbeaten through six games and have scored at least 90 points in each game. Michigan State will also be the fourth team the Owls face this season who made the NCAA Tournament last year.

Depending on the results of the firstround of games, Temple’s second game will be against either Clemson or Western Carolina. The Tigers had a losing record last season, but are 4-2 so far. Meanwhile, the Catamounts are 2-4.

“It’s important for us to be challenged early, so that we’re used to that,” Richardson said. “And then we’re resilient and can fight through some things, because we’ll be challenged by some Top 25 teams. And when we get to conference play, it won’t be a heavy lift because we’ll have been through it already.”