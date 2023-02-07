Former Temple star Feyonda Fitzgerald signs a training camp contract with WNBA’s Chicago Sky

Feyonda Fitzgerald, who starred at Temple from 2013-17, has signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Sky.

Fitzgerald was an honorable mention All-American her senior season at Temple.

Fitzgerald originally was selected by Indiana in the second round (No. 20 overall) of the 2017 WNBA Draft.

She currently plays overseas with Antalya 07 in Turkey, where she leads her team in scoring with 23.1 points. She also averages 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 36.8 minutes of play.

Fitzgerald is the all-time assists leader at Temple with 635 and is tied with Donna Kennedy for first in assists per game (4.7 apg). Fitzgerald is fifth in career points (1,824), seventh in field goals (637), second in free throws (402), and fourth in free-throw percentage (.791).

Fitzgerald joins a Sky team that features a Philly native in Kahleah Copper. Copper is coming off back-to-back All-Star selections and helped the Sky to the WNBA semifinals last season. The Sky went 26-10 last year but saw the departures of key players including Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, and Allie Quigley.

