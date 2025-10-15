Patience and trust have turned JoJo Bermudez into one of Temple’s best receivers

A wrench was thrown into JoJo Bermudez’s college career before he even got to play a single snap. While at the University of Cincinnati in 2022, he suffered a knee injury, prematurely ending his freshman season.

He redshirted and entered the transfer portal, starting a three-year rehabilitation process.

Bermudez landed at Delaware, a closer trip from his hometown of Egg Harbor City, N.J. The former three-star wide receiver out of Cedar Creek High School in Atlantic County became a reliable target for the Blue Hens, catching 50 passes in his two seasons, but injuries continued to linger.

“It was tough because I always dominated in football,” said Bermudez, a redshirt junior. “So when I got hurt, it was frustrating because I never faced adversity like that at all. For my injury to be as long as it was, I wasn’t able to return to football for two years, so I was sidelined for two years, and I’ve been playing since [I was] 5 and I never got hurt. So that was a big jump.”

When Bermudez left Delaware this past spring, it had been nearly three years since his injury and he finally had the chance to show off his skill. He’s been able to do just that, transforming into Temple’s best receiver in just six games.

And his confidence is at an all-time high.

“You’ve got to be strong,” Bermudez said. “There’s nothing you can literally do to get your legs back to 100% in two days, three days. It’s a process. So you’ve got to be really mentally strong, and you’ve got to just have patience. You’ve got to know it’s just going to get better at the end.”

Time to ‘lock in’

Bermudez never wanted to play football growing up. He got into the sport when he was 5 as a way to be outside and hang out with his friends. It wasn’t long before neighborhood coaches saw he had a gift on the gridiron.

While playing organized football, he was moved up to an older age group. He quickly found his niche on the offensive side, as it gave him the best chance to make a play.

When he got to Cedar Creek, he eventually met Andrew Pierce, who was then working at Rutgers in player development, during a recruiting visit. The two both hailed from South Jersey and instantly struck a connection. When Bermudez committed to Cincinnati, he and Pierce kept in touch, and it was Pierce who gave Bermudez a lifeline following his freshman year. At the time, Pierce left Rutgers to be Delaware’s running backs coach.

“When he got in the portal, I reached out to him and had a conversation,” Pierce said. “He knew that we had that connection together. Then he trusted that Delaware was a good spot for him to come back and get closer to home.”

At Delaware, Bermudez had a support system, something that he lacked in Ohio, he said. He felt that the relationships he developed with the Blue Hens were more personal and genuine. Being back in the area also allowed him to stay close to his 2-year-old daughter.

While Bermudez played in just six games in 2024, Pierce helped the receiver get through it. Pierce was hired at Temple in January and Bermudez followed his coach to North Broad, this time with a different approach.

“I was hard-headed coming in,” Bermudez said. “I ain’t going to say I was perfect with rehab. I was a young kid, and I never faced an injury before. I’m older now, I know what I have to do. I know what I want to do. It was more so just lock in, ain’t no more time to play around.”

He began taking better care of his body and ran the route tree almost every day to prepare for nearly every scenario that could be thrown his way. He and Evan Simon, Temple’s quarterback, shared a rapport instantly, which has translated onto the field.

Proof lies in the process

With no injuries to hold him back, Bermudez is the second-leading Owls player in receiving yards with 266, just 11 yards shy of his total in 2023 at Delaware. He also leads the team with 21 receptions and four touchdowns.

“​​Every time I get the ball on my hands, I want to make a big play,” Bermudez said. “I want to show everybody what I’m capable of doing. I know what I’m capable of doing. I want to show other people that I could do this. Every time I touch the ball, like, put the ball in [No.] 17’s hands and you’re going to have the crowd shaking.”

With six games remaining in the regular season, Temple (3-3, 1-1 American Conference) will travel to face Charlotte (1-5, 0-3) on Saturday. The Owls are one win away from breaking their streak of three-win seasons, and when they do, Bermudez figures to be a big factor.

“It’s confidence,” Pierce said. “I think JoJo can be an elite player in the country, period, at any position. That’s the traits he has and the things that he can do with his speed and his ability to catch the ball and be a playmaker. I think the confidence point of it, understanding everything about the offense and just getting him the ball in space. His confidence of not worrying about being injured and just going out there and playing.”