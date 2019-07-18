“If I don’t wake up every single day caring about our brand and trying to get our brand message out there, why would anybody else care about our brand and Georgia Tech football,” Collins said in an interview with The Inquirer following all his media obligations at ACC football media day. "So every day me and the coaching staff want to promote the logo and brand so recruits see it, the fan base sees it and gets excited about the possibilities of what the Georgia Tech program is going to be.”