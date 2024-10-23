Virginia Tech releases former Temple guard Hysier Miller ‘due to circumstances prior to his enrollment’

Former Temple guard Hysier Miller has been released from the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Miller “has been permanently released from the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program due to circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech,” the school said. “There will be no further comment by the university on this matter.”

Miller, a Neumann Goretti grad, played three seasons at Temple before transferring this past offseason to Virginia Tech.

The statement’s phrase “circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech” could be referring to the investigation into gambling irregularities involving the Temple men’s basketball program from earlier this year, which sources say may be nearing a resolution.

The probe into the program came to light on March 7, when unusual wagering activity around the Temple-UAB game prompted a gambling watchdog company, U.S. Integrity, to send an alert to casinos after the point spread moved as much as six points — from two to eight points — at some casinos in UAB’s favor. UAB easily covered the point spread that night, dominating the Owls, 100-72, at the Liacouras Center. Miller, who led Temple in scoring with 15.9 points per game last season, scored eight points that night on 3-for-9 shooting while also recording three turnovers. He hit the game-winning shot three days later in a road win at Texas-San Antonio.

According to Sports Illustrated, the watchdog group had been monitoring Temple games “for a while” before the March 7 matchup.

Following the initial report of irregularities, Temple went on a surprising run to the American Athletic Conference championship game, and lost to UAB, 85-69, in the final.

Temple declined comment Wednesday, saying it does not comment on the disciplinary status of student-athletes who are not enrolled at the university.

The Owls open their 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 with a home game vs. Sacred Heart.