When Jeff Manto Jr. played at Villanova, he would normally call his dad after a baseball game, especially if he didn’t play well. Manto, disheveled and frustrated, spoke about his performance to Jeff Manto Sr. He’d offer support to his son, asking him to describe each situation that might have gone wrong.

Those conversations lasted from ten minutes to an hour, but usually ended the same, with his dad saying, “Hey, just get back to when we were at the local field in Bristol. You know how you felt that day and how you’re doing, just try to replicate that in your head.”

The two would work on drills together during the offseason at Bristol High School, Jeff senior’s alma mater. Those moments together reminded the duo of their love for the sport. It was the only time they played ball with another. However, they had the chance to rekindle that connection again this summer.

After wrapping up a season with Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida, Jeff Jr. spent part of the summer with the Delray Beach Lightning team in South Florida. Once his contract ended, young Manto joined the Trenton Thunder, an MLB Draft League team, and was coached by his dad for the first time in Jeff Jr.’s career.

“It was something that I kind of desired,” Jeff Jr. said. “I know having the ability to play for him is something that I’ll never forget. Baseball has always been something that we both love, and the ability to share this opportunity has been incredible.”

Jeff Sr., who spent ten seasons in the MLB and later on went into coaching, was on the road most days when young Manto began playing baseball. He couldn’t always practice with his son or attend games. But Jeff Jr.’s early exposure to ball games, especially because of his dad’s career, played a factor in him getting involved.

When Jeff Sr. was the manager of Philadelphia Phillies’ Lakewood BlueClaws, he brought his son, who was just a toddler, along with him to every minor league game. One time during a rain delay, Jeff Sr. came late to the dugout because he had to change his son’s diaper.

When his professional career came to an end in 2000, Jeff Sr. transitioned to coaching after playing for nine different major league teams. He had two daughters and his recently-born son. It was time for a change, and Jeff Sr. wanted to work closer to their home in Bristol, Pa.

“Once 1999 came around, I was at the tail end of my career,” Jeff Sr. said. “I just couldn’t physically and mentally perform at the level I wanted to perform, so for me to transition into coaching was an easy transition, because I was offered a job with the Phillies organization, which was close to home.”

Jeff Sr. was a part of three World Series teams: the 1993 Phillies, the 1997 Cleveland Indians, and the 1999 New York Yankees.

The elder Manto never imagined himself getting drafted to the majors. As a kid, Jeff Sr. believed baseball was a bridge for him to receive an education through a college scholarship, which he did achieve at Temple University.

Under legendary Temple baseball coach James “Skip” Wilson, (who passed away at age 92 on July 26), Jeff Sr. learned to convert from a right-handed pitcher to a right fielder after his freshman year. At one point, he held the Owls’ records for most bases, extra base hits, highest home run percentage, and highest slugging percentage.

“When I got to Temple, I was surrounded by players who played baseball, and I was always around guys who played sports,” Jeff Sr. said. “It was a big learning experience for me, because these guys knew so much about baseball, way more than I did, because they played it more. I was used to playing football, basketball, and baseball.”

In young Manto’s career, he quickly realized in order to play baseball at the collegiate level he needed to give up playing other sports early on, like basketball. Jeff Jr. spoke with his dad about that decision, knowing he went through the same process, and asked for advice.

Jeff Sr. never pushed his son to play baseball, but knew Jeff Jr. had a passion for the game, so when the son concluded that he wanted to play Division One, Jeff. Sr. wasn’t surprised.

Following two years at Conwell Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, Jeff Jr. transferred to St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, where he played on the left side of the infield, and was a three-time All-Catholic League selection.

Once he joined the Wildcats in 2018, Jeff Jr. described the college level as a humbling experience. He jumped around different positions and developed into a versatile defensive player, mostly working on the infield/outfield and as a second/third baseman.

“I wasn’t a big fish anymore,” Jeff Jr. said. “I was just one of all of these types of players that are trying to get to the next level. I realized the competitiveness; that’s not even on the field, I realized the intent and the grind that has to be done every single day.”

He decided to transfer to Palm Beach Atlantic University after the 2021 season, utilizing his fifth year of eligibility. He batted .197 with 26 hits and three home runs in his final collegiate year.

Now, Jeff Sr. doesn’t have to give his son feedback over the phone. Watching young Manto play for the Trenton Thunder, his dad knows how to offer support even better, but admits it can be a challenge at times because he wants Jeff Jr. to be the best.

“You want so much for him,” Jeff Sr. said. “You want so much success for him. Every day I get to see what he’s doing and what he’s not doing. When it’s somebody else’s kid, you say it and move on. When your own kid struggles, you take it to heart and you feel a little more anxious.”

When the two step on the field, they move away from the father and son relationship, and they’re focused on the team. Jeff Sr. couldn’t deny, though, that when young Manto slugged his first home run, watching the smile on his son’s face as he came around third base is a memory his dad won’t forget.

Jeff Jr. has a dream to follow in his dad’s footsteps and play in the majors. He plans to continue to work towards that goal, but if there is one thing he learned from the elder Manto this summer, it’s to be present in each moment.

“I tell him this all the time,” Jeff Sr. said. “Every time he puts on the uniform that proves to me that the passion is still there. It’s not easy to play this game, and so the memories when he puts that uniform on — it’s already a good day.”